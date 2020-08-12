Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI): Following complaints on exorbitant fee charged by private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, the Telangana government has ordered the healthcare facilities to display the rates.

According to an order by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Monday, high-end drugs and PPE (personal protection equipment) kits excluded from the package prices have to be charged at MRP only.

While discharging the patients, the bills have to be given to them as certain complaints have been received stating that detailed invoices have not been given.

"Any deviations from these instructions will be viewed seriously and action will be initiated," the order said.

The state government had earlier issued orders capping rates being charged by the private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

Meanwhile, as part of an initiative by the Cyberabad police, as many as 366 people, including 28, on Wednesday who recovered from COVID-19, have donated plasma within a week after the inception of a portal that has database of 1,000 donors.

As it is not easy to match the blood of donors and recipients, the police formed separate teams and co-ordinated each other to categorise blood groups and help the needy patients, a press release from the police said.

