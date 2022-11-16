Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan Police has registered a disproportionate assets case against an accounts officer of the Public Works Department in Kotputli town of Jaipur district, an official said.

Special teams on Wednesday conducted search operations at three locations linked to Mahipal Singh and found assets over 200 per cent in excess of his legitimate income, Director-General of Police (Anti-Corruption Bureau) BL Soni said in a statement.

Preliminary assessments suggest that Singh is estimated to have acquired assets worth Rs 2.63 crore, about 200 per cent higher than his legitimate income, he said.

The accused officer has been found to have invested his "illegal income" in residential/commercial/plots/flats in Jaipur, Kotputli and mutual funds, insurance. Rs 10.23 lakh in cash, 1 kg gold biscuits, two luxury vehicles and a large amount of movable and immovable property documents were found in his Jaipur residence, the official said.

A search of the accused's office and residence in Kotputli led to recovery of two stone crushers, mining lease documents and a bank locker, Soni said.

He said a search operation at locations linked to the accused was going on and more assets were likely to be unearthed.

