Chandigarh, Dec 4 (PTI) An AAP MLA, who had fallen out with his party after the removal of his former colleague Sukhpal Singh Khaira in 2018 as leader of opposition in Punjab assembly, on Friday buried his hatchet with the party saying parting ways with it was his "biggest mistake".

Also Read | ‘Marigold – The Ring of Prosperity’: For Designing Ring With 12,638 Diamonds, UP Jeweller Enters Guinness Book of World Records (See Pic).

AAP MLA Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, who had been keeping aloof from parties activities, came back to the party fold praising the leadership of AAP national president and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Also Read | GHMC Elections Results 2020: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Thanks People of ‘Bhagyanagar’ After BJP Wins 48 Seats in Hyderabad Municipal Polls.

"I was elected AAP MLA from Raikot under the visionary leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, but due to some unfounded misunderstandings, I parted ways with the party, which was the biggest mistake of life, I realised later. I was misled by some vested interests," Hissowal said in a statement.

"The inspiration behind my returning to the party is the services being rendered by the Arvind Kejriwal government, leaders and volunteers of the party to the farmers from across the country fighting for their livelihood,” he added.

Notably, on November 1, Rupnagar MLA Amarjit Singh Sandoa on had returned to the AAP-fold, one and a half years after defecting to the ruling Congress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)