New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his distress over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, offering condolences to the families who lost loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

He assured that authorities are providing assistance to those affected by the incident.

Expressing sorrow over the stampede, PM Modi posted on X, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede."

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw also conveyed his sorrow over the tragic incident. "Deeply saddened by the unfortunate stampede that occurred at New Delhi Railway Station. My prayers are with all those who have lost their loved ones. The entire team is working to assist all those who have been affected by this tragic incident," he wrote on X.

Providing details on the situation, Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP), Railway Board, Dilip Kumar, stated that the railway station witnessed an unusually high number of passengers on Saturday, prompting authorities to run four additional special trains. "We received information that a few people fainted - they have been admitted to a local hospital," he said.

In response to the incident, authorities temporarily restricted entry to the railway station to control the crowd. "A two-member high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The situation is now under control, and passengers have been accommodated on special trains. Train operations at the station are normal," Kumar added.

The stampede, which occurred on Saturday, left around 15 people injured. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched four fire tenders to the scene as part of emergency response efforts.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra, the incident occurred when a large number of passengers gathered on platform no. 14, where the Prayagraj Express was stationed. Additionally, delays in the departures of Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani led to further congestion at platforms 12, 13, and 14.

Reports indicate that around 1,500 general tickets were sold, leading to an overwhelming crowd. The situation worsened near platform no. 14 and the escalator at platform no. 1.

Providing further details, DCP Malhotra said, "Two trains were delayed, and due to the increased footfall, the crowd grew massive. A few people sustained injuries. As of now, the situation is under control. The sudden rush occurred within a span of 15-20 minutes after a special train was announced, prompting passengers to scramble to board it." (ANI)

