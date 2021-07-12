Hyderabad, July 12 (PTI): Mahabubnagar district in Telangana on Monday set a new Guinness World Record for the 'Largest Seed Ball Sentence' using as many as 73,918, a senior government official said.

Women self-help groups (SHGs) prepared 2.08 crore seed balls, District Collector S Venkata Rao said.

They were planted with the help of drones at KCR Urban Eco Park spread over 2,097 acres.

The sentence framed was Two Crore Seed Balls Made and Planted by SHG Women: Transform Mahabubnagar into Hetero Green Belt."

State Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud and Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Green India Challenge Joginipally Santosh Kumar were among those who participated in the event.

The previous record was set with 2,000 seed balls, the Collector said adding the adjudicator of Guinness Book Rishi Nath too was present to verify the new record.

