Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu, police have declared Jammu district as a no-fly zone (temporary red zone) until 11 pm on February 20.

The following directions have been issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu by virtue of Section 22(2) of the notification of the Ministry of Civil Aviation regarding Drone Rules 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that under Rule 49 of Drone Rules 2021, police can take cognisance of the contravention of Rule 22 and Rule 27 of Drone Rules 2021, which are cognisable and non-compoundable.

PM Modi will visit Jammu on February 20.

"At around 11:30 AM, in a public function at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore. The projects relate to several sectors including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, civic infrastructure, among others," as per a press release from the Prime Minister's office.

During the programme Prime Minister will distribute appointment orders to about 1500 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister will also interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' programme.

"In a significant step towards upgrading and developing education and skilling infrastructure across the country, Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of several projects' worth about Rs 13,375 crore," the release stated.

The projects which are dedicated to nation include permanent campus of IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram; Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) - a pioneer skill training institute on advanced technologies - located at Kanpur; and two campuses of Central Sanskrit University - at Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and at Agartala (Tripura).

"Prime Minister will inaugurate three new IIMs in the country viz IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Visakhapatnam. He will also inaugurate 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KVs) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) buildings across the country," as per the release.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of five Kendriya Vidyalaya campuses, one Navodaya Vidyalaya campus and five Multipurpose Hall for Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. These newly constructed KVs and NVs buildings will play an important role in meeting the educational needs of students across the country. (ANI)

