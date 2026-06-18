India News | District, Metropolitan Congress Presidents Must Quit Posts Before Contesting Assembly Polls: Kumari Selja

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 18 (ANI): AICC General Secretary and party's Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja has directed District and Metropolitan Congress Presidents aspiring to contest the upcoming Assembly elections to relinquish their organisational posts before entering the electoral fray.

The directive was issued during a meeting with District and Metropolitan Congress Presidents at the Bijapur State Guest House in Dehradun on Wednesday as part of her two-day visit to the state.

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During the meeting, Selja reviewed the performance of District and Metropolitan Presidents appointed under the party's organisational restructuring programme over the past six months. Discussions focused on organisational activities, election preparedness and measures to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

The Congress leader started her two-day Uttarakhand visit on June 17. According to Kumari Selja, senior Congress leader Vamshi Reddy also attended the meeting.

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"Right now, along with the presidents and the central in-charge for the entire organisational setup--and Vamshi Reddy, who will also be arriving--we will be holding a meeting today with all our district presidents and senior leaders," Selja told reporters on Wednesday.

Party office-bearers presented report cards detailing their work and submitted a three-month roadmap for future activities. The plans will be subject to periodic review by the party leadership.

Selja instructed the District and Metropolitan Presidents to intensify efforts to strengthen the organisation, take the party's ideology to the booth level and step up agitations against BJP policies. She also stressed the need for organisational unity and asked leaders to carry all party workers along.

Making the party's position clear on the electoral aspirations of office-bearers, Selja said any District or Metropolitan President intending to contest the Assembly elections must first step down from the organisational post before beginning preparations for the election.

Addressing the gathering, she said the responsibility of a District or Metropolitan President extends beyond contesting a single Assembly constituency and includes strengthening the organisation across all Assembly segments within their respective districts and metropolitan units.

The meeting was attended by AICC District Presidents' Election Committee Coordinator Chilla Vamshi Chandra Reddy, Co-Incharge Surendra Sharma, Manoj Yadav and Presidents of all 25 organisational districts and metropolitan units.

Later, Selja held a separate meeting with office-bearers of the party's frontal and affiliated organisations. Expressing concern over the inactivity of some units ahead of the elections, she directed all cells and departments of the party to play a more proactive role.

She also emphasised that office-bearers of frontal organisations should share equal responsibility in implementing party programmes and campaigns as the Congress prepares for the upcoming electoral battle in the state. Uttarakhand Assembly elections are expected to happen on the first half of 2027, with the current Assembly's term set to expire in March of 2027. (ANI)

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