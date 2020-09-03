Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Thursday reviewed the progress on construction of individual and community bunkers along the border in the division.

The Divisional Commissioner Jammu held a video conference meeting with Deputy Commissioners of border districts.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the progress of works on under construction individual and community bunkers in their respective districts.

It was informed that a total of 7533 bunkers, including 6603 individual bunkers and 930 community bunkers have been completed so far, while work on 9905 is under execution and are at different stages of construction, according to the J-K Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

"As many as 1533 bunkers including community and individual bunkers have been completed in district Samba, 1109 in district Jammu, 1436 in district Kathua, 2533 in district Rajouri and 922 in district Poonch. The remaining bunkers are also under different stages of construction," the DCs told Verma.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs for close monitoring of the construction, while the executing agencies were asked to expedite the pace of work and adhere to the fixed timelines for completion. He also asked the DCs to set weekly, monthly targets for completion of work on bunkers and share completion plans.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Deputy Director Planning and other concerned officers while the Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch along with concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Later in another meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the progress on land acquisition cases of the Central Reserve Police Force. The concerned officers apprised Verma about the present status of land acquisition. This meeting was attended by ACR Jammu besides officers of CRPF and other concerned. (ANI)

