New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain on Monday asked officials of the water utility to develop a robust mechanism to resolve all water supply-related complaints within 48 hours.

He also asked them to collect data on complaints to ascertain what type of issues beset a particular area.

"The DJB should work tirelessly to ensure supply of clean water to people. It is our prime responsibility to be responsive and alert to complaints. A robust complaint resolution mechanism must be put in place and any complaint should be resolved within 48 hours," a statement quoted Jain as saying.

Officials should ensure that no complaint remains pending beyond 48 hours. Complaints taking more time should be flagged immediately so that a resolution can be reached as soon as possible, the statement said.

