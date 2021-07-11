New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the water utility has decided to move the Supreme Court, seeking directions to Haryana to release the capital's legitimate share of water.

He claimed that Haryana has been withholding 120 million gallons of water a day (MGD) meant for Delhi and that the raw water being discharged into the Yamuna by the neighbouring state is at an "all-time low".

"Delhi does not have a source of water of its own. It gets water from neighbouring states under legally-binding treaties. Some unprecedented incidents have happened this year... Haryana has withheld Delhi's share of water," Chadha said.

The DJB has been supplying 945 MGD of water to city residents this summer against the demand of 1,150 MGD.

At present, Delhi has been receiving 479 MGD against 609 MGD from Haryana. Besides, Delhi draws 90 MGD groundwater and receives 250 MGD from the Upper Ganga Canal.

With Haryana withholding 120 MGD of water, the river has completely dried up and the operational capacity at various treatment plants has reduced by 40 to 50 per cent, Chadha said.

He said the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant (WTP) has been operating at 55 MGD capacity against the normal of 90 MGD. Similarly, the Wazirabad WTP and Okhla WTP have been operating at 80 MGD and 12 MGD capacity against their normal of 135 MGD and 20 MGD, respectively.

Water supply has been hit in central Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi and the NDMC area where important institutions, including Rashtrapati Bhavan, Supreme Court, Prime Minister's Residence, embassies are located, Chadha said.

“Delhi is not begging before Haryana or asking any favour from it. The capital demands whatever it has been given under legally-binding treaties. We will move the Supreme Court if the neighbouring state fails to comply with the MoUs (memorandums of understanding),” Chadha said.

"We are witnessing all-time low water levels in Yamuna river as Delhi's water share withheld by Haryana. @DelhiJalBoard has decided to move Hon'ble Supreme Court against Haryana Govt seeking due supply of Delhi's legitimate share as already determined by the Hon'ble SC in 1995," he tweeted.

"Raw water discharge through Yamuna by Haryana is at an all-time low. Even 1 ft decline can cause havoc in the city but currently pond level has fallen from 674.5 ft to 667 ft. Delhi's legitimate share is withheld by Haryana government," the DJB vice chairman said, attaching pictures of reduced water levels at the Wazirabad pond.

"There is zero cusec release of raw water in Yamuna from Haryana," he said.

On Saturday, Chadha had said the Haryana government was solely responsible for the water crisis in Delhi as it had been supplying 120 MGD less water against the legally prescribed amount.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)