India News | DK Shivakumar Calls on Karnataka Governor Ahead of Crucial CLP Meeting at 4 Pm Today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar arrived at Lok Bhavan, the official residence of Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, in Bengaluru on Saturday ahead of the crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, amid heightened political activity over the state's leadership transition following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation.

Shivakumar's visit to Lok Bhavan comes at a significant moment for the ruling Congress, with the party set to hold a key CLP meeting at 4 pm today to deliberate on leadership and organisational matters.

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The meeting comes days after Governor Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. Siddaramaiah has, however, been asked to continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Earlier on Friday, Shivakumar had said the CLP gathering would be held in the presence of party observers, who will consult the Congress high command before a final decision is taken.

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"A CLP meeting will be held in Bengaluru at 4 PM. Our two observers will arrive. We will conduct the CLP meeting in their presence, and subsequently, they will take a call after consulting with the High Command," Shivakumar told reporters on Friday.

On the question of leadership transition and his possible elevation as Chief Minister, Shivakumar said the decision would follow the election of the CLP leader.

"I still do not know when they will elect the leader of the Congress Legislature Party. Then we will discuss," he said.

The developments come amid heightened political activity within the Karnataka Congress after Siddaramaiah stepped down on May 28, saying his resignation was voluntary and based on the suggestion of the party high command.

Shivakumar had earlier met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, amid ongoing discussions over legislative leadership, Rajya Sabha nominations and organisational appointments in the state.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has intensified its attack on the Congress, alleging that infighting between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has impacted governance in Karnataka. Former Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said it was "almost decided" that Shivakumar would be the next Chief Minister, while Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje accused the Congress of being consumed by a prolonged "fight for the chair."

Congress leaders, however, have dismissed suggestions of instability. Senior party leaders have described the transition as smooth and credited Siddaramaiah for handling the leadership change with dignity. (ANI)

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