India News | DK Shivakumar Congratulates RCB for Second IPL Victory: Siddaramaiah Appeals to Follow Safety Guidelines

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar on Sunday extended his heartiest wishes to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for its second Indian Premier League (IPL) victory, stating that the team made the state proud.

In a post on X, Shivakumar lauded the team for its exemplary performance and congratulated the players, coaches, support staff and the fans of RCB for the second consecutive victory.

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Tonight, Bengaluru rises again as champions!," he wrote on X.

"RCB has created history by clinching a second consecutive IPL title. With grit, composure, and the heart of true champions, the team has once again made Bengaluru proud. Congratulations to the players, coaches, support staff, and millions of fans who stood by the team every step of the way," he added

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https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2061145510661193748

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hailed the "fiery performance by RCB" in the IPL 2026.

"Our RCB has once again emerged as the IPL champion. Throughout the tournament, the fiery performance by the RCB boys left the opposing teams utterly speechless. Congratulations to our RCB for clinching the cup for the second consecutive time. In today's final match, the performances of Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Virat Kohli will remain etched in memory for years to come. This hard-fought victory has brought a festive atmosphere to the homes of all RCB fans"

Furthermore, the CM advised to follow the safety guidelines put in place following the 2025 stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that occured during the celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win in 2025.

"In connection with the celebrations for RCB's victory, the state police department has issued some guidelines. For your safety and care, please make sure to follow them without fail. This time too, the cup is ours," he wrote.

https://x.com/siddaramaiah/status/2061149190034796623

The unfortunate tragedy led to the death of 11 people and left over 50 injured

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also congratulated the team for the historic victory.

"Congratulations to RCB on winning their second IPL trophy back to back! What a run," he wrote in a post on X.

https://x.com/PriyankKharge/status/2061149670467043456

RCB defeated a valiant Gujarat Titans by five wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.

RCB started off well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, but a half-century from star batter Virat Kohli helped RCB make history, successfully defending their IPL title.

A combination of clinical Powerplay bowling, sharp spin through the middle overs, and a top-order collapse left the Titans scrambling for momentum on the biggest night of the season.

Earlier in 2025, RCB finally ended an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL, held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)