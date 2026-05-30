India News | DK Shivakumar Era to Begin in Karnataka; Unanimously Elected as Leader at Congress Legislature Party Meeting

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): In a swift move towards government formation, the Karnataka Congress Legislative Party on Saturday passed three resolutions, unanimously electing former Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar as the new CLP leader.

The CLP meeting was held at Vidhana Soudha.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2026 Declared at karresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Scores.

Outgoing CM Siddaramaiah proposed the name of DK Shivakumar as the new leader of the Legislature Party.

Party leader Dr G Parameshwar seconded it and the proposal was unanimously supported at the meeting.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Weather Today: Thunderstorms Expected, 38?C High, Rain Forecast.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal announced that DK Shivakumar has been elected as the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party. He will take oath as Chief Minister.

Shivakumar, who will form his government, had earlier indicated that the oath ceremony would take place on June 3.

Asked if the oath ceremony will take place on June 3, he said, "third, third".

Siddaramaiah had stepped down on May 28, stating that his resignation was voluntary and based on the suggestion of the party high command.

The Congress government in Karnataka has completed three years.

The party is also deliberating the contours of the ministry formation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)