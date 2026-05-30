India News | DK Shivakumar Invited by Governor to Form Next Karnataka Government; Swearing-in on June 3

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday officially invited former Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to form the new government in the state, officials said.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on June 3 at 4:05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

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The Governor's invitation came after Shivakumar submitted a letter earlier in the day staking claim to form the government following his election as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

According to an official communication from Raj Bhavan, Governor Gehlot invited Shivakumar and his council of ministers to take the oath of office.

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"I am in receipt of your letter dated 30th May, 2026 staking claim to form the Government. I invite you to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka along with team members. The oath ceremony will take place at 04-05 PM on 3rd June, 2026, in Lok Bhavan premises," the letter stated.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party unanimously elected Shivakumar as its new leader during a meeting held at Vidhana Soudha.

Outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed Shivakumar's name for the post, while senior Congress leader Dr G Parameshwar seconded the proposal. The resolution was passed unanimously.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal later announced that Shivakumar had been elected as the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party and would take an oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister on May 28, saying that his decision was voluntary and made following the suggestion of the party high command.

The Congress government in Karnataka has completed three years in office.

The party is now holding discussions on the composition of the new Council of Ministers. (ANI)

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