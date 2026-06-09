India News | DK Shivakumar Meets Former CMs Jagadish Shettar, Sadananda Gowda in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met former Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar and DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday and held discussions with senior leaders on the development of the state.

Sharing details of the meetings in posts on X, Shivakumar said he visited the residences of both veteran BJP leaders, enquired about their well-being and sought their guidance on issues concerning Karnataka's growth and progress.

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"Today, a visit was paid to the residence of former Chief Minister Shri Jagadish Shettar, and his well-being was inquired about. At this time, discussions were held with senior leaders regarding the development of Karnataka," Shivakumar said in a post.

https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2064019829238227267

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In a separate post, the Chief Minister said, "Today, after visiting the residence of former Chief Minister Shri Sadananda Gowda, inquiring about his well-being, discussing Karnataka's development with senior leaders, and receiving guidance. At this time, the heart was filled with joy from the special welcome received from his grandchildren."

https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2064028645950394672

The meetings come after Shivakumar announced the formation of special Anti-Rowdy Squads at the circle and police station levels to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety earlier on Monday.

"Every mother who sends her child to school, every shopkeeper who opens their doors for business, and every citizen who steps out of their home deserves to feel safe and secure," Shivakumar had said, stressing the government's commitment to creating a fear-free environment.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister also outlined a series of key decisions aimed at accelerating Karnataka's development. These included free bus passes for school and college students, steps to fill 56,000 vacant government posts, employment initiatives for youth and measures to enhance opportunities for Kannadigas in the private sector.

Shivakumar had said that "all-round development of the state is our mission" and directed officials to ensure effective implementation of welfare and development programmes at the grassroots level.

The Chief Minister has repeatedly emphasised the importance of citizen-centric governance and coordinated efforts to promote growth, employment and public welfare across Karnataka. (ANI)

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