India News | DK Shivakumar Seeks Siddaramaiah's Blessings as State Braces for Imminent Leadership Transition

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): The critical breakfast meeting called by Karnataka CM Siddaramiah got underway on Thursday as the state braced for imminent trasition in leadership. During the meeting Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a show of respect.

The two leaders also shared a warm embrace a sign of the transition that the state is likely to witness. As per reports Siddarmaiah is likely to announce his resignation as CM post the breakfast meeting with DK Shivakumar tipped to take over.

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Earlier, Shivakumar arrived at Siddaramaiah's residence 'Kaveri' in Bengaluru amid speculations of leadership change and elevation of Shivakumar to CM post. Several Karnataka Ministers also arrived at the CM's Siddaramaiah residence, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, and HK Patil, amid tight security.

The meeting comes as conversations over a potential leadership transition have resurfaced intermittently over the past several months, despite repeated assertions from the party leadership dismissing such reports.

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There has been constant speculation over the elevation of DK Shivakumar since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half its term, and another round of talks is expected before a final decision, party sources said.

Earlier today, sweets were distributed outside Shivakumar's residence in anticipation of him becoming the next Karnataka CM.

Speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year. The Congress government in the state has now completed three years.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress's central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leadership is learnt to be settling in favour of change and has apparently conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave the way for it, according to sources.

Officially, the party said that the meeting discussed upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and Council elections and termed as "speculation" reports about a possible leadership change in the state. (ANI)

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