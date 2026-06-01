India News | DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah to Meet Party High Command in Delhi; to Give a Final Shape to Karnataka Cabinet

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 1 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivkumar and caretaker Chief Minister Siddharamaiya will hold a meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi on Monday about cabinet berths and other political developments in the state.

Both leaders will be flying to Delhi from Bengaluru together for the meeting. Additionally, Siddharamaiah's son and MLC Yateendra will also be travelling for the meeting.

Also Read | Kanpur Exam Centre Horror: Candidates Fall Into Sewage Drain Moments Before UP BEd Test After Slab Caves In, Video Goes Viral.

Speculations are being made over Yateendra getting a potential place in the new cabinet of DK Shivkumar. While some ministers from Siddharamaiah's cabinet are unlikely to get a place this time, as new faces are to be inducted.

According to sources, Siddharamaiah has proposed the formation of a coordination committee in the state, a suggestion not yet cleared by the high command. The sources further informed that a discussion will also be held about the appointments of Deputy Chief Minister (s).

Also Read | Moradabad Shocker: 19-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead While Recording Selfie Video.

Additionally, a top source in the Congress told ANI that the party is considering an OBC candidate for the position of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president. As the current President, DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as the CM, the party plans to bring a leader who can gel the organisation well with the government and ensure effective results in the next assembly polls and Lok Sabha polls in 2029.

Speaking to ANI, Rajyasabha MP from Karnataka, Naseer Hussain, said that the party leadership will take the necessary decisions regarding the transfer of power. He added that the party will form the cabinet with due consideration to caste, community, social and regional balance in the state.

"The transfer of power in Karnataka has been very smooth. When he (DK Shivakumar) takes the oath, the Council of Ministers will also be sworn in. The high command will now decide how many leaders will be sworn in, and whether there will be Deputy CMs or not. Therefore, DK Shivakumar will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan on the 3rd at 4 pm, along with the Council of Ministers," he said.

"It is clear that PCC President DK Shivakumar has become the Chief Minister of the state. Therefore, a new PCC President will also be appointed. Along with this, several new positions will also be created in the party. Now we have to see who will become a minister and who will be appointed. Keeping in mind the Assembly elections in 2028 and the Parliament elections in 2029, we will also form a Council of Ministers, keeping in mind caste, community, social balance, social justice, and regional balance. The PCC President will be selected accordingly, and several new positions will be decided keeping all these factors in mind," he added.

Regarding the role of Siddaramaiah in the state politics, the MP reflected on the caretaker CM's interest in politics, adding that he will coordinate with the party's top brass before making a decision regarding joining national politics.

"He (Siddaramaiah) will remain an MLA. He said he has always been interested in state politics. He said he never thought about national politics in that way. Now that he is such a senior leader, he will make a decision after consultation and coordination with the party high command. The more active he remains, the more it will help the Congress party and the government. DK Shivakumar also said he will work under his guidance," he said.

DK Shivakumar, after his three-year stint as the Deputy Chief Minister, is set to assume the office as the Karnataka CM. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for June 3 at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)