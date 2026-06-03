India News | DK Shivakumar Takes Charge as Karnataka CM; Tushar Giri Nath Appointed ACS to CM in Immediate Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Marking a major political transition in Karnataka, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday took oath as the 34th Chief Minister of the state.

In tandem with the leadership change, the incoming administration executed an immediate, strategic bureaucratic reshuffle, embedding top IAS officers into the Chief Minister's Secretariat to steer the state's executive machinery.

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The high-profile swearing-in ceremony, held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, was attended by a galaxy of top opposition leaders, religious heads, and national dignitaries. In a symbolic gesture, Shivakumar took the oath of office while holding a copy of the Constitution of India. Alongside him, senior leader G Parameshwara was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The top brass of the Congress party, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, were present on the dais, projecting a unified front as the new government took the reins.

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Hours after taking office, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) issued a notification rolling out key bureaucratic appointments designed to anchor the Chief Minister's inner circle.

Tushar Giri Nath (IAS, 1993 batch), previously serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) to the Urban Development Department, has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. To ensure administrative continuity, Giri Nath will also retain concurrent charge of the Urban Development Department.

Rajendra Cholan P (IAS, 2008 batch), who was serving as Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister, has been moved down the corridor to assume office as the Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Beyond the core secretariat, the administration made decisive manoeuvres to handle Karnataka's fiscal health and critical energy infrastructure:

Atheeq LK (Retired IAS) was appointed as Financial Adviser to the Chief Minister, and retained as Chairman of the Bengaluru Business Corridor.

Rajendra Cholan P was appointed as Secretary to the Chief Minister and will continue as Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL).

Highlighting the critical nature of his post-retirement appointment, the government noted that Atheeq LK's salary and allowances will be equivalent to those of the Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, making him a central pillar in Shivakumar's economic advisory team.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Cholan's dual appointment as the MD of KPCL relieves senior bureaucrat Gaurav Gupta (IAS) of his additional energy portfolio responsibilities, signalling the new government's intent to tighten control over state power infrastructure from day one. All transfers and postings came into effect immediately. (ANI)

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