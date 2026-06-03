India News | DK Shivakumar Takes Oath as Karnataka's 34th Chief Minister; G Parameshwara Sworn in as Deputy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday took oath as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, marking a significant leadership transition in the state. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was also sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Shivakumar took the oath of office while carrying a copy of the Constitution of India, underscoring the significance of the occasion. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by top Congress leaders, religious heads and dignitaries from across the country.

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal were among the senior leaders present at the event, reflecting the party's united support for the new leadership in Karnataka.

Shivakumar, one of the Congress's most prominent leaders in Karnataka, has represented the Kanakapura Assembly constituency for eight consecutive terms and has served as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president since 2020. He played a key role in leading the party to victory in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections and has been instrumental in strengthening the organisation in the state.

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Ahead of the ceremony, Shivakumar met several religious leaders and sought the blessings of seers who had gathered for the occasion. He also sought blessings from his mother, touching her feet before proceeding to take the oath of office.

The ceremony witnessed the attendance of senior party leaders, including Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who praised Shivakumar's contribution to the party over the years.

"It's a good thing, DK Shivakumar has been a party worker for quite a long time, he was the state president, and this decision has come under an agreement. He will take forward the policies of Congress established by Siddaramaiah in 3 years," Sukhu told ANI.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also congratulated Shivakumar and hailed the leadership transition.

"I would like to congratulate him. The party's high command made a really good decision. A dynamic leader like DK Shivakumar is taking oath, this will ensure a Congress Govt in Karnataka next time too. Siddaramaiah has given his blessings, he has shown magnanimity. The transfer of power has taken place well. Congratulations to Congress and the people of Karnataka," Shukla told ANI.

The swearing-in ceremony marks a major political development in Karnataka, with Shivakumar succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister following consultations within the Congress leadership.

The Congress has also finalised the first batch of ministers to be inducted into the cabinet. Along with Shivakumar and Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil will take oath as ministers. (ANI)

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