India News | DK Shivakumar to Be Sworn in as Karnataka CM on June 3rd: KC Venugopal After CLP Meeting

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): After the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting in Karnataka, the Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Saturday announced that former Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will be sworn in as Karnataka CM on June 3.

Addressing the press conference here, Venugopal said that the CLP unanimously elected DK Shivakumar as the leader of the Legislative Party.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: 6-Year-Old Boy Crushed to Death After 'Dilapidated' Heavy Iron Gate Collapses During Play in Uttar Pradesh.

"Now, he (Shivakumar) is going to Raj Bhavan to stake claim as Chief Minister, and he will be sworn in as Chief Minister on the evening of June 3rd with his team," Venugopal told reporters.

"Congress high command suggested the name of DK Shivakumar as the leader of Congress Legislative Party. Siddaramaiah ji proposed the name of DK Shivakumar as the new leader of the Legislature Party. Dr G Parameshwara seconded it. CLP unanimously accepted the name moved by Siddaramaiah. I would like to proudly announce that the Legislative Party unanimously elected DK Shivakumar as the leader of the Legislative Party," he added.

Also Read | Dry Days in June 2026: Full List of Dates When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed.

Venugopal also added that the Congress Legislature Party unanimously acknowledged Siddaramaiah's service as Chief Minister for the last eight years.

"Everyone thought this change would be a problem for the Congress Party. Everyone anticipated this. We are a family, a great family. The Congress Legislature Party unanimously acknowledges Siddaramaiah's service as Chief Minister for the last eight years. That resolution was moved by none other than DK Shivakumar. He presented a resolution congratulating him for his excellent service as Chief Minister of Karnataka. This is a proud moment for the Congress Party. In 2028, Congress will return to power in Karnataka with the support of all the leaders," he said.

"In 2028, Congress will return to power in Karnataka with the support of all the leaders," he stressed.

Meanwhile, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Congress chief Shivakumar, arrived at Lok Bhavan to inform the Governor about the party's decision.

Siddaramaiah had stepped down on May 28, stating that his resignation was "voluntary" and based on the suggestion of the party high command.

After Siddaramaiah's resignation, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

The Congress government in Karnataka has completed three years. The party is also deliberating the contours of the ministry formation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)