New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar, after his ED questioning on Friday, has agreed to submit the documents that were sought from him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a probe related to their financial contribution to Young India Private Limited.

"The questioning for today is over. I have agreed to submit the documents that have been sought from me: Congress leader DK Shivakumar on his ED questioning in connection with a probe related to their financial contribution to Young India Private Limited", said the Congress Chief.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar and his brother MP DK Suresh as they appeared before the ED in the national capital.

The veteran Congress leader had asked for a pass as he wanted to be present during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"I have been summoned by ED. I had requested them to call both me and my brother DK Suresh after October 23 but the official concerned directed us to present before him nonetheless. So we left the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the middle and arrived here," said Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar.

Earlier, Shivakumar had slammed the ED and termed the summons as a political harassment.

"I requested the Enforcement Directorate to postpone their summons in view of the BharatJodoYatra. Their rejection is a clear sign that the timing of their summons is political harassment. They don't like my participation in the BharathAikyataYatre," tweeted Shivakumar.

On September 7, the ED Enforcement Directorate (ED) rejected Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar's request for extending the date of his appearance before the agency.

Earlier, DK Shivkumar also accused the government of misusing agencies to harass him after seeing the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Congress leader said he would discuss the summons with fellow party leaders and take a call on whether he should appear.

The ED had filed a charge sheet against Shivakumar and others in a money laundering case in May. Shivakumar is currently serving as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

The money laundering case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department. The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to the Congress leader.DK Shivakumar earlier had called the charges "baseless" and "politically motivated".

Meanwhile, Congress has called the ED summons to Shivakumar in the midst of the Bharat Jodo Yatra as an attempt to derail the march by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre. Congress said that the BJP is anxious about the overwhelming response from people to the Yatra. (ANI)

