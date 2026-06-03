India News | DK Shivakumar Will Deliver Congress Policies Well: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leaders from across the country on Wednesday expressed confidence in Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar's ability to lead Karnataka, with Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu saying that CM-designate DK Shivakumar will continue the policies of his predecessor Siddaramaiah.

Amid preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Congress cabinet in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhinder Singh Sukhu said Shivakumar would continue the policies and governance framework established by the Congress government over the past three years and ensure their effective implementation.

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"The Congress is in government for the last three years here. DK Shivakumar will also follow the same policies that were crafted by the Congress. Moreover, the policies of the Congress are for the whole five years and not just 1-2 years. He will surely deliver the policies well," Sukhu said.

Congress leader TS Singh Deo also backed the leadership transition, noting that Shivakumar would inherit an already functioning administration and could focus on setting priorities rather than building systems from scratch.

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"Two years is also enough as the machinery continues to run. He does not have to start from zero but give direction and priority to the running government," Singh Deo said.

The swearing-in ceremony marks a significant leadership change in Karnataka, with Shivakumar succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister following consultations within the Congress leadership.

Earlier, outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that senior Congress leader and outgoing Home Minister G Parameshwara would take oath as Deputy Chief Minister. In a post on X, Siddaramaiah said both Shivakumar and Parameshwara had met him ahead of the formation of the new government.

The Congress has also finalised the first batch of ministers to be inducted into the cabinet. Along with Shivakumar and Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Sathish Jarakiholi, Krishna Byregowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Sharan Prakash Patil will take oath as ministers.

Ahead of the ceremony, Shivakumar met former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and acknowledged his contribution to the state's development, calling for collective efforts in governance.

Several top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, are expected to attend the ceremony as the party formally ushers in its new leadership team in Karnataka. (ANI)

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