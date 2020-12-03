New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The insurance policies having life cover of Rs 10 lakh each for around 29,000 advocates in the national capital started this month, the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) said on Thursday.

The policies were given to the advocates registered with the BCD, who applied under the Chief Minister Advocates' Welfare Scheme. It started with effect from December 1.

“Shortly, lawyers will also get mediclaim policy upto Rs five lakh covering them, their spouse and two children. The entire insurance premium has been contributed by the GNCT of Delhi,” said senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, BCD chairperson.

A BCD delegation on Thursday facilitated chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and also reiterated their request for opening of the window for the lawyers who could not register earlier, including the lawyers residing in NCT Delhi in scheme.

