New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has sealed 16 units in Mandoli industrial areas for using non-PNG fuel and operating without consent since August 1, officials told a Supreme Court-mandated pollution control body on Tuesday.

The DPCC conducted intensive inspection in the Mandoli industrial area "even during night and early morning" to detect units violating the norms, officials informed the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority.

Also Read | Bada Business ‘Retail Ka Mahakumbh’ Event 2020: Dr Vivek Bindra to Share Business Expansion Strategies in Free Online Event on September 27.

"Sixteen units operating without consent and not using piped natural gas (PNG) have been sealed. Of these, 11 have been closed permanently for using coal as fuel," said the EPCA, which reviewed the progress made by various agencies in curbing polluting activities in pollution hotspots.

Notices for levying environmental compensation have been issued to all these units. One of these units has already deposited Rs 5 lakh, the DPCC said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu And Kashmir: Quake of 3.6-Magnitude Jolts Srinagar.

Its teams also detected units using coal as fuel in border areas in Uttar Pradesh. Accordingly, details have been shared with the state's authorities to take appropriate action.

EPCA Chairperson Bhure Lal brought to the attention of the DPCC that there were underground coal-fired furnaces operating illegally in the periphery of Mandoli.

The DPCC said certain furnaces had been identified and sealed, but more action would be taken. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)