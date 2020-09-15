New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The Ridge Management Board will discuss a proposal to do away with the need for obtaining permission for new construction projects and expansion of existing structures in the morphological ridge area in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The proposal is part of the agenda for a crucial meeting of the board slated for Friday.

Also Read | Pegatron, Apple’s Second-Largest Contract Manufacturer, Eyes Tamil Nadu to Set Up Its Manufacturing Unit Under PLI Scheme.

Morphological ridge is that part of the ridge area "which has ridge-like features but is not part of notified forests". It forms a part of the extension of the Aravallis.

Permission of the Ridge Management Board (RMB), a high-powered body which protects the Delhi ridge, or of the Supreme Court through the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) is required to carry out any construction on the morphological ridge.

Also Read | School in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur District Suspends Online Classes After Porn Video Was Shared on WhatsApp Group.

"Earlier, agencies needed permission before undertaking new projects and expansion of existing structures in morphological ridge areas such as Greater Kailash and Nehru Place. The board will take a decision on a proposal to do away with the need for an NOC at a meeting scheduled on Friday," an official told PTI.

Even if there were no trees, the board's permission was required before undertaking any construction work in such an area, the official said.

However, if the agencies intend to cut down trees, they will have to seek the forest department's permission under the Forest Conservation Act and Delhi Preservation of Trees Act.

Meanwhile, two RMB members and environment experts have written to the Delhi chief secretary and the principal chief conservator of forests, saying they won't be able to attend the meeting as the board has not been reconstituted for over a year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)