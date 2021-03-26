New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) All NGOs should register themselves on a portal developed by the Niti Aayog before submitting applications for release of grant-in-aid, the Delhi government has said.

The directive by the Delhi Government's Art, Culture and Language (ACL) department comes following a communication from the Niti Ayog in this regard.

"The NITI Aayog has come up with the NGO Darpan Portal. The portal is designed to capture relevant details of all creditable CSOs and NGOs where all NGOs who are taking grants from the government have to mandatory register and obtain a unique identity before submitting their applications for grants from any ministry," said Sanjay Jain, Deputy Secretary, ACL.

It further said, "All NGOs who are registered under the Registration of Societies Act, 1860 or Indian Trust Act, 1882, are directed to register themselves on NGO Darpan Portal before submitting application for release of grant-in-aid.

"A compliance report may be sent immediately to this department for forwarding the same to the planning department or the NlTl Aayog," he added.

