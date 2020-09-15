New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Animal husbandry procedures such as castration, euthanasia and dehorning are carried out humanly using scientific methods, the AAP government has told the Delhi High Court.

The submission has been made in an affidavit filed in the court in response to a PIL by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, for prohibition of allegedly "inhumane animal husbandry procedures" undertaken in the country.

"No question of cruel method of castration, euthanasia etc. arises because treatment of animals brought to government hospitals is being done under the supervision of government veterinary officers..," the Delhi government has said in its affidavit.

PETA India, represented by advocates Aman Hingorani and Himanshu Yadav, has also sought a prohibition on the allegedly "cruel methods adopted for euthanasia of animals in India".

PETA, also represented by advocate Swati Sumbly, has further sought a direction to the Centre to make rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act "to define, regulate and improve the prescribed manner of animal husbandry practices", like nose roping, branding, castration and dehorning of cattle.

It has also sought replacement of these procedures with "humane alternative methods" like face halter, radio frequency identification devices and breeding hornless cattle.

In its affidavit, Delhi government has said that castration of calves is done rarely nowadays and when performed it is done using sedatives, anaesthetics, anti-inflammatory and antibiotic drugs.

It has also said that euthanasia is performed as per central government guidelines and by adopting zoo sanitary measures.

PETA has claimed in its plea that the prevalent "crude methods" of euthanasia or mass killing of animals for disease control include injecting chemicals that painfully stop the functioning of the heart and lungs while animals are still conscious and burying or burning them alive.

