New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Dry weather pushed the mercury up slightly in the national capital on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 35.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

Also Read | Baghjan Natural Gas Well: Electrical Engineer Dies at Blowout Site, Cause of Death Being Ascertained.

Humidity levels shot up to 90 per cent causing slight inconvenience to residents.

According to the Met department forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to rise by a few notches as rainfall is unlikely over the next few days.

Also Read | Unlock 4: Tamil Nadu Govt Eases COVID-19 Restrictions, Allows Construction Activities With 60% Capacity, Badminton And Tennis Courts Re-Open in Chennai.

The city has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 58.3 mm -- a deficiency of 64 per cent -- in September so far.

Overall, it has recorded 576.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 582.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. PTI GVS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)