New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Rains continued to evade the national capital on Friday, despite a MeT department forecast of light showers.

Though monsoon is not over yet, there has been no precipitation in Delhi for 11 days.

The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8.

Lack of rains pushed the mercury up in Delhi over the last few days.

On Friday, the maximum temperature ranged between 37 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the city.

The national capital has recorded 78 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 94 mm this month so far.

The Lodhi road weather station has gauged only 18.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 94 mm -- a deficiency of 80 per cent.

The Palam weather station has recorded 30.3 mm against the 50-year average of 96 mm, according to IMD data.

Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 617.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

The IMD has also said that monsoon is likely to stay longer in Delhi and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal.

