New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has received nearly 400 requests for e-waste disposal and over 1,300 people have registered themselves on the online portal dedicated to the service within two months of its launch, officials said.

A senior official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said the civic body started the online facility in June this year to ensure scientific disposal of e-waste.

Under the project, the SDMC has partnered with a private company to dispose of old and unserviceable IT equipment and other electronic items from offices, households, RWAs and markets under its jurisdiction.

“Our online facility to dispose of e-waste has been receiving good response as 1,312 citizens have registered themselves on the portal, while nearly 400 have requested for the same. So far, we have disposed of nearly 25 metric tons of e-waste collected from SDMC area,” SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan told PTI on Thursday.

He said such a response for the online e-waste redressal is “very encouraging”.

The mayor noted that earlier people used to sell the e-waste to random scrap dealers who either dispose them without any scientific procedure or further sell those to other companies.

“If these items are not disposed of in a scientific manner, it can damage the environment. So we have introduced this online facility,” he said.

A municipal official said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had notified the E-waste Management Rules-2016 following which the civic body had engaged private firm RBH E-Waste Recycle Hub Pvt Ltd on the basis of open tender for disposal of e-waste collected through the online facility.

“To ensure proper disposal, the municipality launched ewaste.mcdservices.online for submitting online requests for collecting e-waste. The citizens can raise the request on this portal and the vendor will collect the e-waste from their doorsteps as per approved rates of the same,” he said.

The SDMC has also started a toll free number 1800-123-005566 for collecting and disposing of e-waste.

e-waste generally refers to electronic and electrical items like computer, transformer, fridge, switch, TV, among others, which have reached end of life.

“E-waste contains toxic chemicals and minerals like arsenic, cadmium and acid so these should be recycled in a scientific manner. Under the recent initiative, people are also given certificates regarding safe disposal of their e-waste by the vendor,” the official said.

