New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday met representatives of hoteliers and restaurant owners of Delhi and assured them of necessary help during these difficult times.

Sisodia said if hotels and restaurants are opened again, and people come out ensuring all precautions, it will not only bring energy back to their lives but also to the economy.

He said that staying at home is not a solution and "we need to restart the normal way of living life with all precautions".

The deputy chief minister stressed on the need for innovative ideas which ensure safety as well as help in revenue generation.

"We should learn from innovative global practices in hotel and restaurant businesses so that we can develop a locally relevant model for ourselves," a statement quoted him as saying.

He assured them that the Delhi government is committed to help the businesses in the city in these difficult times and their issues will be resolved at the earliest.

