New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The national capital's cumulative COVID-19 infection count rose to 3.03 lakh with the authorities reporting 2,860 new cases on Friday, while 39 fatalities took the number of deaths to 5,692.

This is the eighth day on the trot that the city reported less than 3,000 new cases. The figure stood at 2,726 on Thursday and 2,871 on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 39 deaths on Friday. The fatality count was 37 on Thursday and 35 on Wednesday.

Forty-eight deaths were reported on September 29, the highest in a day since July 16, when the city reported 58 deaths. The number of daily fatalities has remained below 40 since October 2.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,76,046 have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out.

As many as 49,135 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Thursday, of which 11,651 were RT-PCR tests and 37,484 rapid antigen tests.

