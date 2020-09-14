New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Sultry weather troubled residents in the national capital on Monday, as rains continued to give the city a miss.

A fresh spell of rain is likely by the weekend, the weatherman said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a maximum of 36.6 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.

Humidity levels ranged between 55 and 88 per cent.

The national capital has recorded 74 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 80.3 mm this month so far.

The Lodhi road weather station has gauged only 18.5 mm precipitation against the normal of 80.3 mm -- a deficiency of 77 per cent.

The Palam weather station has recorded 30.3 mm against the 50-year average of 80.9 mm, according to the IMD data.

Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 604.1 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season started.

The IMD has also said that monsoon is likely to stay longer in Delhi and start withdrawing only in the "initial days of October".

The wind system had reached Delhi on June 25, two days earlier than normal.

