Ghaziabad, Jun 15 (PTI) The district magistrate here has been given the additional charge of the vice-chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority.

Also Read | Mumbai: BEST To Add ‘Home Reach’ Option to Its App To Ensure Safety of Women Passengers.

R K Singh has been given the charge after the transfer of development authority vice-chairman Krishna Karunesh to Gorakhpur as the district magistrate.

Singh was posted the Ghaziabad DM in June last year.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Mamata Banerjee Proposes Gopal Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah Names for President at Opposition Meeting After Sharad Pawar Declines Offer.

A 2010-batch officer, he earlier worked as the municipal commissioner of Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam in 2017.

Singh said checking illegal construction will be his priority. Action will be initiated against the land mafia, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)