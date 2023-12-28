Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): DMDK founder-leader and actor Vijayakanth tested positive for Covid-19, the party informed on Thursday.

Formerly the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Vijayakanth was admitted to a hospital and put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam informed through a post on its official handle on X.Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated.

Suffering from cough and throat pain, he was under the observation of doctors for 14 days.

Further updates are awaited.

The total number of active Covid cases in Tamil Nadu was reported at 135, the Union Ministry of Health Affairs informed on Wednesday.

Further, according to the Health Ministry, the total active cases in the country were pegged at 4093, with Kerala accounting for the most at 2,954.

Overall, 5,33,340 deaths have been reported in India since the arrival of the pandemic in the country in January 2020, the ministry informed. (ANI)

