Chennai, November 21: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, an ally of the Congress party, on Tuesday instructed various party wings and cadres in Telangana to work for the victory of candidates on behalf of the I.N.D.I.A Bloc in the forthcoming Assembly polls. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Nearly 60,000 Ballot Boxes to Be Used in State Polls.

The Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held on November 30. Appealing to party workers, the DMK in a statement asked them to form an election working committee and work hard to ensure the victory of the I.N.D.I.A bloc candidates. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BRS and Congress Are Going All Out to Woo Muslim Voters; Will Muslims Shift Their Support?.

"...all DMK wings and cadres in Telangana are asked to form an election working committee and work hard with the Congress party to ensure a large margin of victory for the I.N.D.I.A bloc candidates," the statement said.