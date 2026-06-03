India News | DMK Chief MK Stalin Pays Homage to Former CM of Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi on Birth Anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Wednesday paid floral tributes to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and his father, M Karunanidhi, on his birth anniversary at the Kalaignar Karunanidhi statue located at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai.

Stalin, accompanied by party leaders, offered flowers and remembered Karunanidhi's contributions to Tamil Nadu's political and social development. As part of the commemorative events, he also distributed sweets to party workers at the DMK headquarters in Chennai and later visited the party's Youth Wing office.

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Recalling his lifelong service to the Tamil people and reaffirming his commitment to carrying forward his legacy, Stalin, in a post on X, wrote, "The Leader's Birthday! The Birthday of the Tamil Leader!! Even after becoming bedridden in a wheelchair, without resting, until your final breath, you toiled tirelessly for the Tamil people - for the upliftment of the people of Tamil Nadu, O Noble Leader!"

While praising the contribution he made, Stalin said, "The leader who forever guides me, Kalaignar himself... Without carrying victory on your head or defeat in your heart, you crossed the oceans of trials without fatigue--the strength you possessed is in me too. When you were full of it, I sought your strength. With that strength, we achieved successive victories and led Tamil Nadu on a path of progress that history will celebrate." Talking about his party's defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections, which broke the decades-long political duopoly of DMK and AIADMK, Stalin added, "Now, we have lost the chance for victory. Yet your strength is not just with me, but with every comrade you inspired and nurtured. We declare with resolve... We will write the saga of victory once more! With the light of the rising sun, we will drive away the darkness enveloping Tamil Nadu!"

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Several DMK leaders and cadres participated in the tribute, recalling Karunanidhi's legacy. DMK MP T Sumathy also paid homage to the late leader, describing the party as resilient in spirit. "DMK is a phoenix which will emerge again," she said while paying tribute.

Speaking to ANI, Sumathy said that Karunanidhi's contributions to Tamil Nadu would always be remembered. She added that under the leadership of MK Stalin, the party would continue to grow stronger.

"With his spirit, our leader, MK Stalin, will take the party to greater heights. We remember with gratitude the contributions of Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi to Tamil Nadu. DMK is a phoenix which will emerge again," he said.

Karunanidhi, one of Tamil Nadu's most influential political leaders, entered the State Assembly in 1957 and became Chief Minister in 1969 following the death of the then-leader CN Annadurai. He served multiple terms as Chief Minister and remained a central figure in Tamil Nadu politics for several decades.

He passed away on August 7, 2018, at the age of 94 after a prolonged illness. Following his death, MK Stalin took over the leadership of the DMK and was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 7, 2021.

Over the years, Karunanidhi's legacy has continued to shape the party's ideological direction and political presence in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

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