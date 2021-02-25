Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed meetings of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress "corruption hackathons" and said the Opposition's style of politics is based on bullying and harassing.

Addressing a public meeting on Thursday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several projects, the Prime Minister said the way the NDA government at the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government have worked is a classic example of cooperative federalism.

"The nation is witnessing two distinct styles of politics today. The opposition's misgovernance with corruption and NDA's governance with compassion. Both methods are very different. For Opposition, what matters is personal gain. They want to be in power to fill pockets," he said.

"DMK and Congress meetings are like Corruption Hackathons. Their leaders sit and brainstorm how to loot. Those who give the most innovative ways are given posts and ministries. The Opposition style of politics is based on bullying and harassing," he added.

PM Modi said leaders who troubled former chief minister Jayalalitha have been rewarded by the DMK and Congress.

"Whenever they come to power, they promote a strongman culture. In every district, they have anti-social elements who trouble innocent citizens. Party cadres leave no chance to get extortion money. Women of Tamil Nadu suffer because of this. The entire Tamil Nadu knows how DMK treated Amma Jayalalitha Ji. This shows their attitude towards women. Sadly, leaders who troubled Jayalalitha Ji have been rewarded by DMK and Congress," he said.

The Prime Minister said the DMK has lost the right to be called an All Tamil Nadu party.

"The last time they won a full majority on their own in the state was 25 years ago. Both Congress and DMK are suffering from internal contradictions. Both parties have tried to launch and relaunch their respective first families but to no success. There's continuous family drama there! They cannot deliver good governance to Tamil Nadu," he said.

PM Modi said the people of India have given a strong message and spoken that they want development-oriented governance in the last few years.

"This year, Tamil Nadu will elect a new government. The Assembly Elections are happening at a critical moment in Indian history. In the last few years, the people of India have given a strong message and spoken that they want development-oriented governance. People want anti-development elements to be at a distance," he said. (ANI)

