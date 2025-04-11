Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 11 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has dismissed Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy from the position of Deputy General Secretary in the party, following his controversial remarks on Hinduism and women.

Ponmudy's remarks drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party. CR Kesavan demanded his removal from the Ministerial post, stating that he has no "moral rights" to stay as Minister.

Moreover, Kesavan criticised the ruling DMK and accused them of indulging in "mere eyewash" by removing him from just the party's position and not from the Tamil Nadu cabinet.

Taking to social media post on X, the BJP leader wrote, "When the State Emblem of Tamilnadu is a Sacred Temple Gopuram, Ponmudi, after his perverted statements deliberately attacking sacred Hindu symbols to crude sexual innuendos, he has no moral right to continue as Minister of TN Government. DMK is indulging in mere eyewash by removing him from just from the party position. This vile individual should at once be sacked as a Minister."

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanizmozhi condemned Minister Ponmudy's remarks, calling them "unacceptable."

"Minister Ponmudy's recent speech is unacceptable. Regardless of the reason for the speech, such vulgar remarks are condemnable," Kanimozhi posted on X.

After Ponmudy's dismissal, DMK MP Trichy Siva, who holds the position of the Policy and Publicity Secretary of the Association, is relieved of that responsibility and is appointed as the Deputy General Secretary of the DMK.

DMK Minister K Ponmudy had purportedly made a 'joke' on two different sects of Hinduism, Shaivism and Viashnavism, drawing criticism from multiple leaders.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu BJP's Vice President, Narayanan Thirupathy, welcomed Kanimozhi's condemnation of the remark and urged for legal action to be taken against the DMK Minister. The BJP has also called for the minister to be sacked from his post.

"It is a shame that Minister Ponmudi is still in office..... MK Stalin, will you order the arrest of K Ponmudy?" BJP's state vice president said in a self-made video.

"Let's burn the foolishness that humiliates the mother," said Bharathi. Mrs. Kanimozhi's condemnation of Ponmudi for speaking disparagingly of women is welcome and commendable. Will our Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at least remove the idiots who insulted him from office? Will he order legal action?" the BJP Vice President said in another post.

The party has not provided any confirmation whether the Minister has been removed from his cabinet post or not. (ANI)

