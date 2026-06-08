India News | DMK Has Always Been Part of INDIA Bloc, Post-poll Resentment Will Be Resolved: Cong MP Syed Naseer Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Monday called the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) an integral part of the INDIA bloc alliance, adding that the party will eventually get past the post-poll resentment.

"DMK has always been part of the INDIA alliance. There might be some slight resentment regarding certain post-poll adjustments, but I believe they will eventually come on board," he told reporters.

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Further, speaking on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) absence, he noted that the party did not recieve an invitation as they are not a part of the INDIA bloc alliance as of now.

"Since they are not currently part of the INDIA alliance, they did not receive an invitation; however, once they join the alliance, they will participate in subsequent meetings," he said.

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Hussain said that the meeting held discussions regarding the recent political developments and grassroot issues faced by the citizens in the country.

"We did not hold this meeting from an electoral perspective; instead, we discussed current political developments and the issues facing the country and the public today. Certain decisions were taken, which have been presented. The INDIA alliance should also raise them collectively. The five-point agenda will be implemented nationwide. We will maintain coordination across the country, hold meetings, and raise these issues on a national scale," he added.

Hussain's remarks come after the INDIA bloc conducted a high-profile meeting of the alliance partners in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, the opposition coalition has unveiled a comprehensive five-point strategy to challenge the government on issues ranging from electoral integrity to national crises. The alliance reaffirmed its unity and established a roadmap for coordinated action in the coming months.

Top of the agenda is the question of electoral fairness. The alliance reached a consensus to formally petition the Chief Justice of India regarding serious concerns surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and alleged manipulation of voter lists. The bloc intends to submit this letter to the Chief Justice at the earliest opportunity.

In light of the widespread irregularities impacting millions of students, the INDIA bloc has collectively demanded the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister. The leaders characterised the current state of NEET and CBSE examinations as a "betrayal" of the country's youth, placing the responsibility squarely on the Minister's tenure.

The coalition also raised the alarm over the nation's pressing economic challenges. Citing skyrocketing unemployment, rising inflation, and the plight of the farming community, the INDIA bloc urged the Central government to immediately convene an all-party meeting to address these urgent public concerns.

To ensure sustained pressure, the alliance has institutionalised a routine for collaboration. Moving forward, the INDIA bloc will hold formal meetings every two months, with the next session scheduled to take place in Hyderabad this August.

Furthermore, the bloc announced a heightened level of parliamentary coordination for the upcoming monsoon session. To ensure a unified front, leaders will conduct daily morning coordination meetings at the office of the Leader of the Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge.

A major gathering of the INDIA bloc took place today at the Constitution Club of India, bringing together leaders from 23 political parties to deliberate on the alliance's national strategy and coordinated response to current political challenges.

The high-profile meeting saw a significant turnout of top-tier opposition leadership. Congress was represented by a robust contingent, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) was present through Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also marked their presence to reinforce the alliance's united front.

While the majority of the leadership gathered in person, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren joined the deliberations virtually, ensuring their party's active participation in the strategic discussions.

However, the DMK announced that it will not attend the INDIA Bloc's meeting, calling the Congress's decision to tie up with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu a "betrayal".TVK chief Vijay scripted history with 108 seats in Tamil Nadu. Congress, which won five seats in Tamil Nadu, extended support to Vijay to try to touch the majority mark of 118, thus breaking the long relationship with the DMK in the southern state.

Separately, the CPI(M) has also conveyed its concern to Congress over the "systematic campaign" against its leadership during the Keralam Assembly polls, but the party has decided that MP John Brittas will attend the INDIA bloc meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders also did not attend the meeting as it quit the INDIA bloc following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)