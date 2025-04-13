Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Saturday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu has become stronger and more dynamic following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, and reiterated that the alliance's objective is to remove the DMK from power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai said, "I am a karyakarta (worker) of the party. My only job is to strengthen the hands of our new president. The NDA has become stronger and bigger after the visit of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The NDA in Tamil Nadu has become dynamic. The vision is clear that the DMK has to get out of power and NDA has to come to power."

Earlier, Annamalai took to X to congratulate the newly appointed BJP Tamil Nadu State President Nainar Nagendran. He wrote "It is with immense happiness, in the esteemed presence of Hon Minister of Mines and @BJP4TamilNadu Election In-Charge Thiru @kishanreddybjp avl, @BJP4India General Secretary Thiru @tarunchughbjp, Hon MoS Thiru @Murugan_MoS, along with senior leaders and dedicated karyakartas of @BJP4Tamilnadu, a unanimous decision was made in electing Thiru @NainarBJP avl as the State President of @BJP4Tamilnadu."

Extending his wishes, he said, "Thiru @NainarBJP avl's vast political experience and unwavering commitment inspire confidence that our party will emerge stronger in TN under his leadership."

He added that under the new leadership, the BJP in Tamil Nadu will work toward realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous Tamil Nadu and a developed Bharat.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the "last chapter" of the Stalin government in Tamil Nadu has begun, as the BJP-AIADMK alliance will root out the "anti-people" DMK in the 2026 state elections.

"The last chapter of the DMK government has begun. Our past president was working very hard. Our new president is also known for his hard work. With the new alliance, we will win 2026 and the anti-people DMK will be rooted out," Soundararajan said.

Defending the alliance with AIADMK, she responded to criticism by DMK leaders who termed it an "opportunist" partnership.

"It is not a selfish alliance. They are saying it is an opportunist alliance. I would say it is an opportunity created, not opportunism--an opportunity created to root out the DMK government," she said.

She also commented on the recent controversy surrounding former DMK Deputy General Secretary and Minister K. Ponmudy over his remarks about women, Soundararajan said, "Apology is not enough. The scar has already been created. I am asking if this is the Dravidian model. He should be sacked from the government." (ANI)

