Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 11 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) announced on Sunday a constituency-wise public meeting titled 'Urimaigalai Meetka Stalinin Kural' (Stalin Voice to Recover the Rights) in view of the upcoming general elections.

Public meetings will be held across Tamil Nadu Parliament constituencies on February 16, 17, and 18. Ministers and senior leaders of the party have been assigned to each constituency to deliver speeches.

DMK MP Kanimozhi will speak at the Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar meetings, while the DMK general secretary Duraimurugan will deliver special addresses at the Krishnagiri and Thiruvallur meetings, and likewise, the leaders will address gatherings in the assigned districts.

"Stalin Voice to Recover Rights" is a campaign launched to reach people and expose the 10 years of failures of the BJP government in the Centre and AIADMK, who betrayed by not protecting state rights, the DMK said in a release.

Earlier, DMK announced a war room to coordinate election works ahead of the 2024 general election, according to an official statement issued by the party on Sunday.

DMK co-organizing secretary Anbagam Kalai will coordinate the booth committee and constituency coordinators and keep an eye on the electoral campaign.

Similarly, DMK deputy organizing secretary Austin will coordinate media and star campaigners. DMK Rajya Sabha MP and advocate NR Elango will coordinate legal aspects and Election Commission-related issues.

DMK has also announced a list of teams in a war room to coordinate the election works. The Election Commission and Legal team, law and order-related permissions, and district coordinators are part of the war room team.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, an 11-member election manifesto preparation committee was constituted in January this year, under the leadership of DMK MP Kanimozhi.

Other members of the committee include ministers PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, TRP Raja, TKS Elangovan, AKS Vijayan, Kovai Chezhiyan, Rajeshkumar, Ezhilarasan, Abdullah, Ezhilan, and Chennai Mayor Priya.

In addition to the manifesto committee, DMK has formed a six-member committee tasked with coordinating and holding talks with its alliance parties under the leadership of MP TR Baalu. (ANI)

