Tiruchirappally (TN), Mar 17 (PTI) Days after DMK MP Trichy Siva's house was attacked in an apparent fallout of local politics involving district strongman and state minister K N Nehru, the two leaders on Friday patched up after a face-to-face interaction and decided to put the party's interest before anything else.

Both leaders, who addressed reporters here after their meeting, insisted they would "let bygones be bygones" and said they would undertake future activities keeping the party's growth in mind.

Nehru, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration minister, said certain "unwanted" incidents had occured, referring to the attack allegedly perpetrated by some of his supporters on Siva's residence. He claimed he had no role in the episode and blamed it all on a "communication gap."

"Siva is a senior leader of the DMK. I met him. We had an open interaction. Nothing of this sort will happen again," Nehru said.

He said DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin had asked him to talk to Siva to sort things out.

Siva also indicated he was willing to look past the incident and move forward.

"As far as we are concerned, the party's growth is important. Our future activities will be based on that," he added.

Siva's house was targeted allegedly by some supporters of Nehru on Wednesday. Subsequently, the DMK suspended four party workers.

