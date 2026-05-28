India News | DMK MP Kanimozhi Accuses Centre of Relying on 'Band-Aid Solutions' Instead of Strengthening India's Strategic Fuel Reserves

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi on Thursday accused the Centre of relying on "short-term band-aid solutions" instead of strengthening India's strategic petroleum reserves, asserting that the country remains vulnerable to global oil shocks amid the West Asia crisis.

In a post on X, Kanimozhi said she had raised concerns in Parliament nearly two years ago regarding India's limited Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) capacity and delays in expanding storage infrastructure.

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"On 1st August 2024, in a question raised in Parliament, I had asked the Government why a country of India's size had Strategic Petroleum Reserves for barely 10 days and why the expansion of storage capacity was being unconscionably delayed despite growing global instability," she said.

The DMK MP alleged that despite the government acknowledging the issue in Parliament, delays in expanding strategic reserves had continued.

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"Nearly two years later, delays continue, expansion remains slow, and India is still exposed to every global oil shock," Kanimozhi said.

She further stated that she had specifically questioned the government's preparedness on long-term energy security and criticised its dependence on temporary measures instead of investing in storage infrastructure.

"I had specifically raised concerns about India's long-term energy security preparedness and questioned why the Government continued to depend on short-term band-aid solutions instead of adding strategic reserves and storage infrastructure. Had the Government acted with a sense of purpose when these questions were raised in Parliament, India would have been in a far better position today to safeguard its energy security during periods of global uncertainty. The country deserved preparation and long-term planning. What it has received instead is speeches, reels, delays, policy complacency, and continued vulnerability," she added.

https://x.com/KanimozhiDMK/status/2059835333815021832

Her remarks came a day after the government reviewed the availability of fuel, fertilisers and other essential commodities amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The review took place during the sixth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on West Asia, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Following the meeting, Rajnath Singh assured citizens that the supply situation in the country remained normal and urged people to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel and LPG.

According to the government, petrol and diesel supplies across the country remain "fully adequate," noting that India's installed refining capacity stands at 258.1 million tonnes per annum against domestic consumption of 243.2 million tonnes during the last financial year.

The government also said Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies were currently absorbing losses of nearly Rs 550 crore per day to shield consumers from the full impact of rising international fuel prices. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)