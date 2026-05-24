India News | DMK Youth Wing Passes Resolution Condemning Congress for 'betrayal', Accuses Party of Abandoning Alliance for Power

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 24 (ANI): The DMK Youth Wing on Saturday passed a strongly worded resolution condemning the Congress party for "betrayal" and accused it of abandoning the DMK-led alliance despite benefiting politically from the support of DMK cadres and legislators for years.

The resolution was adopted during the consultative meeting of DMK Youth Wing district, city and state organisers and deputy organisers held at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, Chennai.

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In Resolution No. 8 titled "Condemnation of the Congress Party for Betrayal," the Youth Wing alleged that Congress repeatedly relied on the organisational strength and hard work of DMK cadres to secure electoral victories.

"In several past elections, the Congress party contested as part of the DMK-led alliance and secured many Members of the Legislative Assembly and Members of Parliament. Even though they failed to effectively mobilise their own party workers, no one can deny or conceal the fact that it was the efforts of DMK cadres that enabled the Congress party to win," the resolution stated.

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The resolution claimed that Congress won five Assembly seats in the recently concluded 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election due to the efforts of DMK workers.

"Even in the recently concluded election, they won five Assembly seats due to the hard work of DMK members. As a national party, they also secured a Rajya Sabha seat even before the election through the votes of DMK legislators, a regional party," it said.

The DMK Youth Wing further accused Congress of leaving the alliance "overnight" after enjoying political benefits and alleged that the party had failed to uphold political ethics and gratitude.

"After receiving all these benefits, they left the alliance overnight without even expressing gratitude or showing any sense of thankfulness. Their lust for power has clouded their minds to the extent that they could not even uphold the basic political civility expected of a historic movement," the resolution read.

Using sharp political language, the Youth Wing described Congress as a party that "lives parasitically off the labour of others" and claimed that it repeatedly betrays allies for political convenience.

"This meeting records its strongest condemnation against the unethical Congress party, which can never achieve victory through its own efforts and repeatedly betrays those who trust it," the resolution added.

The meeting also passed resolutions thanking voters, appreciating Youth Wing functionaries, congratulating Udhayanidhi Stalin on becoming Leader of the Opposition, and announcing grand celebrations for the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on June 3. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)