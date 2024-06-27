New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva criticised President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of Parliament on Thursday, saying that it should have focused on the government's policy decisions rather than past events.

"When a new government comes to power, the President's address should talk about the policy decisions of the government, but instead, it spoke about what happened in the past," the DMK MP said while speaking to ANI.

"They (the BJP) don't have a clear majority and are standing with the support of allies," he added.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of both Houses of Parliament, assuring the nation that major economic and social decisions, along with significant historical steps, would be announced during the upcoming Union Budget sessions.

"A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this government for the third time. People are aware that only this government can fulfil their aspirations. The 18th Lok Sabha is historic in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of the adoption of the Constitution of the country," she said.

"In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget," the President added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised President Droupadi Murmu's address, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to gain cheap applause by making the president deliver a speech filled with lies.

Kharge accused PM Modi of acting unaware of the call for change from the populace in the recently concluded 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Modi Ji is not ready to accept this. He is acting as if nothing has changed, while the reality is that the people of the country demanded change," the Congress chief said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expressed dissatisfaction with President Droupadi Murmu's address, saying that it did not mention current issues. Tharoor said bringing up the "Emergency" topic in the President's speech was illogical and she should have spoken about today's issues. (ANI)

