New Delhi[India], August 01(ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday tweeted that the Najafgarh to Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey Line and the Trilokpuri section of Pink Line will be inaugurated in the morning of August 6.

Both the sections will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal via video conferencing on August 06.

The Passenger services will commence on the same day at 3 pm on both sections. (ANI)

