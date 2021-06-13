New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) Using street plays and folk songs, Delhi Metro construction workers at project sites in Delhi and neighbouring cities are being made aware about the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

Social distancing and other safety protocols are being carefully ensured during the campaign under which 3,000 workers are expected to be covered, the DMRC said in a statement.

“In a unique initiative, the Delhi Metro is organising a campaign to raise awareness about the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19 at the DMRC's construction sites across the National Capital Region," it said.

As part of this week-long campaign, a series of 'nukkad nataks' (street plays) targeting small groups, with a limited number of workers are being organised at the construction sites from last Wednesday, officials said.

Professional artistes who work in commercial movies, TV shows and web series have been roped in to perform, the statement said.

"Since most of the workers come from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, the shows are designed and written in different dialects spoken in rural parts of these states so that the workers understand it better," it added.

Popular folk songs from these regions are being used in these shows where the actors also interact with the workers. Informative leaflets about the benefits of vaccination are also being distributed among the workers.

All relevant information about the benefits of vaccination have been compiled in a very lucid manner in Hindi, officials said.

A short film will also be made and shared on the social media accounts of the DMRC. The short film will also be shared with the workers on mobiles so that it can reach a larger audience, it said.

Approximately, 3,200 workers are currently working at DMRC's construction sites across Delhi-NCR. The number is gradually increasing as the lockdown restrictions are lifted, officials said.

The DMRC contractors are in touch with the workers to create the necessary confidence in them for their return to work in safe working conditions. The workers who stayed back during the lockdown were provided with accommodation, food and medical supplies as per requirement, they said.

Vaccination drives have already been conducted at some of the construction sites of the Delhi Metro. The DMRC authorities are in touch with the local administrations and private healthcare providers to organise more vaccination drives at construction sites, the statement said.

At the sites, it is ensured that all Covid-appropriate behavior such as sanitisation, temperature check at entry, and social distancing is strictly followed, it said.

Currently, the DMRC is constructing 65 km-long network as part of its Phase IV project.

