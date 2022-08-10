New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Anticipating a rush of passengers on Raksha Bandhan on Thursday, the DMRC has made additional arrangements to ensure their smooth travel, officials said.

On Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will deploy 169 additional ticket office machines and 65 customer facilitation agents to cater to the additional rush of passengers which is expected on the festive day, they said.

Also Read | Afghanistan: 1,500 Kids in Northern Takhar Province Infected With Diarrhoea.

In addition, a standby train will be available on all lines, except Airport Line and Line 9 to ensure smooth travel for passengers, the DMRC said in a statement.

The Delhi Metro has traditionally registered high number of passenger journeys on Raksha Bandhan, a festival celebrating the sibling bond, as a lot of people use the service to visit their relatives, it said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: ASI Suspended, 2 Cops Shunted Out for Assaulting Private School Owner in Bikaner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)