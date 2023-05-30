New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to rein in the "collapsed" law and order in the city which has seen two cold blooded murders this week alone.

Reacting to the killing of a beauty parlour worker in Majnu Ka Tila, Kejriwal said, "What is happening in our Delhi? The law and order situation has completely collapsed. LG sir, do something."

A 36-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly killing her flatmate early Tuesday morning after the victim abused her dead father.

Sapna, the accused, worked as a waitress or a decorator for parties. She is divorced and has a daughter, they said.

AAP leader Atishi too urged the LG to break his "silence" over the murder which came two days after the horrific killing of a minor girl in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

"LG sir, at least say something. How long will you remain silent? You have the constitutional responsibility to provide security to the daughters of Delhi. I request you - improve the law and order system of Delhi," Atishi said in a tweet.

